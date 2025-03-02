Chargers feel like fit for Saints free agent generating big interest
If there’s one thing Los Angeles Chargers fans know about Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz right now, it’s that they aren’t likely to go after a blockbuster trade.
After a year of low-risk moves that helped them land names like Poona Ford, the Chargers could repeat the same type of approach this offseason in free agency and the draft.
When it comes to free agency, they might want to take a gander at New Orleans Saints pass rusher Chase Young.
Young, it seems, is quietly generating big interest from a handful of teams for a few different reasons, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano:
“Teams I've talked to are putting Chase Young high on the overall pecking order in the pass-rush free agency market. Part of the allure: There's still big upside there (still only 25), and while he spent last offseason idle due to neck injury recovery, he's completely healthy now and training vigorously for what he hopes is a breakout season. Expect the Saints to be involved in a potential re-sign.”
RELATED: Time to be honest about Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
The former second-overall pick will indeed only turn 26 years old in April and still has some tantalizing upside despite his three-team journey through the NFL so far.
Those Chargers could end up moving on from Joey Bosa to the tune of roughly $25 million in cap savings. Khalil Mack isn’t guaranteed to return, either, as he tests the free-agent market.
Young, who had just 5.5 sacks last year over 17 games, could be right in their price range if he’s forced to settle for a short prove-it deal before attempting to really cash in on the market in 2026.
Especially if they manage to retain Mack, the Chargers could look like a really appealing landing spot for someone in Young’s situation, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers ship Joey Bosa to Lions in strong trade proposal
Blockbuster trade rumor is devastating for Chargers' Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert lures Davante Adams to Chargers in new projections
Chargers should give up Day 3 pick for a former first-round cornerback
Chargers’ dream draft target doubts he’ll be on board for Jim Harbaugh, LA
Chargers’ hinted free agency, offseason plan might disappoint fans