Chargers' tight end (essentially) says Justin Herbert is better than Aaron Rodgers
Justin Herbert's dazzling debut in Brazil to beat the Kansas City Chiefs has impressed almost everyone. Including his new teammates.
Herbert's three-touchdown performance bumped up his quarterback ranking. Increased the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the AFC West. And even caught the eye of tight end Tyler Conklin.
"Justin is one hell of a football player," said the eight-year NFL veteran Conklin. "Just all around, everything he can do ... I can't say I ever played with someone that can just like control a game like that with his feet and with his arm."
That's pretty high praise coming from someone who caught 51 passes and four touchdowns last season from a guy named Aaron Rodgers.
"That's just not something that everybody has," Conklin continued. "He's probably one of the better, if not the best, football player I've had the ability to play with. I've played with some good ones but he's special."
And to think, Conklin caught only two passes for 50 yards against the Chiefs. He'll try to team up more with Herbert Monday night in Las Vegas when the Chargers face the Raiders in a battle of 1-0 teams in the division.
