Chargers' tight end (essentially) says Justin Herbert is better than Aaron Rodgers

After spending 2024 with the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Chargers' tight end Tyler Conklin says Justin Herbert is the best QB he's ever played with.

Richie Whitt

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the warm up before a NFL game against the Chiefs
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the warm up before a NFL game against the Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
In this story:

Justin Herbert's dazzling debut in Brazil to beat the Kansas City Chiefs has impressed almost everyone. Including his new teammates.

Herbert's three-touchdown performance bumped up his quarterback ranking. Increased the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the AFC West. And even caught the eye of tight end Tyler Conklin.

"Justin is one hell of a football player," said the eight-year NFL veteran Conklin. "Just all around, everything he can do ... I can't say I ever played with someone that can just like control a game like that with his feet and with his arm."

That's pretty high praise coming from someone who caught 51 passes and four touchdowns last season from a guy named Aaron Rodgers.

"That's just not something that everybody has," Conklin continued. "He's probably one of the better, if not the best, football player I've had the ability to play with. I've played with some good ones but he's special."

And to think, Conklin caught only two passes for 50 yards against the Chiefs. He'll try to team up more with Herbert Monday night in Las Vegas when the Chargers face the Raiders in a battle of 1-0 teams in the division.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against the Chiefs
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against the Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

