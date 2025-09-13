3 Bold predictions for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Raiders in Week 2
The Los Angeles Chargers will play under the bright lights for the second week in a row.
After a huge win while facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil last Friday night, the Chargers will now face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. For Los Angeles fans, the game will truly be in prime time, since it's the second part of an ESPN double-header.
The Chargers have a chance to improve to 2-0 while securing a second win over a divisional rival. That could happen, especially if these three bold predictions come true.
Omarion Hampton has breakout performance
Omarion Hampton had a modest debut with 48 yards on 15 attempts. The Raiders did well in run defense in Week 1, holding the New England Patriots to 60 yards on 18 attempts.
That said, this week could be different. Hampton got his feet wet and could be ready for more in Week 2. We also know Jim Harbaugh won't be afraid to keep pounding the rock. That's why this first bold prediction is that Hampton has at least 75 yards and scores his first NFL touchdown.
Chargers top 3 pass rushers each record a sack
Patrick Mahomes was sacked twice by the Chargers last week, with Daiyan Henley and Da'Shawn Hand each picking up one. Their top three edge rushers, however, were incredibly quiet.
Khalil Mack had one tackle, while Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree were held without a tackle. Look for that to change this weekend against a less mobile Geno Smith, who was sacked four times against the Patriots.
In this prediction, Mack, Tuipulotu, and Dupree all get at least one sack on Smith.
Justin Hebert plays another mistake-free game
Justin Herbert had 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2024 and started the 2025 season with arguably his best game of his career. Herbert was 25-of-34 for 318 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.
His performance as of late might mean this isn't too bold of a prediction, but look for Herbert to continue to play clean football with no interceptions or fumbles against Las Vegas.
