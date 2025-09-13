Justin Herbert disrespected again despite strong Week 1 performance
The Los Angeles Chargers have some major momentum heading into Week 2. The season opener couldn't have gone any better, as the Bolts took down their archrival in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Vintage Justin Herbert was on display, as Greg Roman adapted to a pass-first approach right out of the gate. Herbert passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns in Brazil that night, with two going to Quentin Johnston and the other to veteran Keenan Allen.
It was a sigh of relief for Chargers fans to see the offense put out a performance like that, especially during Week 1. As the Bolts prepare for another big matchup this week against another division rival in the Las Vegas Raiders, there's still some disrespect being thrown Herbert's way.
RELATED: No love lost between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll ahead of Week 2 showdown
In Nick Shook's NFL quarterback rankings heading into Week 2, Herbert was placed in the 'Tier 2' category and listed behind Jayden Daniels.
"Justin Herbert was excellent in his season debut, dicing up Kansas City's secondary and executing a well-crafted game plan to take down the Chiefs. We were all reminded of how gifted he is as a passer and received some fresh evidence of how he can power his team to victory with a clutch gene that seemed to be hidden at times a year ago."
RELATED: Chargers injury updates on Elijah Molden, Denzel Perryman and more before Week 2
Herbert came in at No.6 on this list, which is head-scratching considering he outplayed most quarterbacks in the 'Tier 1' category. In order: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels were ahead of Herbert.
Outside of Allen, Herbert outpassed every other quarterback in 'Tier 1.' He should at least be the No.5 quarterback in this list given what he was able to do against the Chiefs defense.
It looks like Herbert has more people to prove wrong.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater-less offensive line surges up PFF's rankings
Chargers' chances at AFC's top seed dramatically jump in ESPN's FPI models
Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 referee crew revealed
17 million watched Justin Herbert outduel Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce slap
Chargers' Denzel Perryman already out of walking boot while battling ankle injury