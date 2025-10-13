Chargers quietly benched disappointing free-agent signing
The Los Angeles Chargers added a good amount of playmakers to surround Justin Herbert over the offseason. One under-the-radar signing seemed to be veteran tight end Tyler Conklin, who had a recent history of producing on bad offenses.
Conklin came into 2025 with at least 50 receptions in each of the last four seasons and was thought to be an upgrade over Will Dissly. Six games into this season and the signing seems to be a bust. In the Chargers' 29-27 win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Chargers seemed to shut the door that Conklin could be useful in their offense.
RELATED: Chargers ‘canvassing the league’ for possible starter ahead of NFL trade deadline
The veteran played just three offensive snaps on Sunday and didn't record a catch. Rookie Oronde Gadsden II looked to have taken the starting role, as he hauled in seven catches for 68 yards. Despite losing a fumble, the Chargers were completely behind their rookie, who had his best game as a pro so far outside of the turnover.
Even Dissly recorded two catches for 18 yards. The fact that Conklin can't even get on the field pretty much shows that the Chargers have seen enough and will roll with Gadsden and Dissly moving forward. Luckily, Conklin signed for just $3 million for one year, so it's not like the Chargers are going to be out on a massive amount of money.
RELATED: Chargers proposed trade for 3-time All-Pro WR by NFL analysts would be bold
The Tyler Conklin signing for the Chargers lasted six games, as he recorded only five catches for 83 yards. He'll probably add some more catches over the next 11 weeks, but it's clear the team has moved forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' NFL trade deadline plans might've changed after Kimani Vidal's game vs. MIA
Chargers panic meter and other overreactions from scary escape of Dolphins
Omarion Hampton bad injury news explains Chargers’ intensified trade search
Chargers' trade acquisition Odafe Oweh immediately gets first sack vs. Dolphins
Chargers win vs Dolphins: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 6