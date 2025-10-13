Charger Report

Justin Herbert-to-Ladd McConkey saves game with Chargers' Play of the Year

After a quiet start to the season, Ladd McConkey's key catch-and-run helped the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Miami Dolphins.

Richie Whitt

Welcome back, Ladd McConkey.

The Los Angeles Chargers' receiver hasn't exactly been gone this season, but nor has played up to last year's rookie standards. But just when the team needed him most, McConkey delivered two huge plays in the second half of Sunday's pulsating 29-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Almost relegated to third fiddle in the Bolts' offense behind Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen, McConkey resurfaced in a big way to save a game they seemed destined to lose.

MORE: Chargers' trade acquisition Odafe Oweh immediately gets first sack vs. Dolphins

His 5-yard touchdown catch gave the Chargers a 16-13 lead that they eventually stretched to 26-13 early in the fourth quarter. But Miami rallied with two touchdowns to take a one-point lead in the final minute.

That's where McConkey and quarterback Justin Herbert teamed up for what might be the Chargers' early-season Play of the Year.

Herbert somehow escaped a sack that also almost turned into a fumble, then righted himself and threw a short pass in the flat to McConkey. He juke Dolphins' safety Dante Trader and was off to the races 42 yards down the sideline to Miami's 17-yard line.

MORE: Omarion Hampton bad injury news explains Chargers’ intensified trade search

Three plays Cameron Dicker nailed a 33-yard field goal and the Chargers were a feel-good 4-2 instead of dismal 3-3 with a demoralizing loss.

After not having more than 74 yards in any game this season, McConkey gained 100 on seven catches and a team-high targets.

