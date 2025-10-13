If Chargers trades are going to be as great as Odafe Oweh, it's time to make more
The Los Angeles Chargers got a smash hit this week with the trade for former first-rounder Odafe Oweh.
On short notice, just days after arriving, Oweh grabbed a sack in his Chargers debut, breathing some life into a defense missing the injured Khalil Mack (and Joey Bosa, off with the Buffalo Bills).
It’s a simple lesson, really: If Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh are going to be this good at finding deals for players who can help in a big way, quickly, they need to spend quite a bit of time on the phone.
Oweh, for his part, was already impressed while impressing, too.
"Calls were smooth, people were communicating and everything," Oweh told Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "It was tough, obviously, flipping last second like that and having to get prepared but also it's a whole new city. They made it smooth."
Again, if it’s going to be this smart for new arrivals the Chargers target, the team really needs some help on the offensive side of the ball. At running back, Najee Harris is lost for the season and first-rounder Oarion Hampton is on injured reserve for at least four more games.
More importantly, the offensive line remains a mess. Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins missed the win over the Dolphins, meaning the Chargers were down to their third option at right tackle. Bradley Bozeman continues to struggle mightily at center.
Finding good help isn’t easy to do mid-season, especially at positional groups like the offensive line. But the Chargers have already shown an ability and willingness to do it.
So why stop at Oweh?
