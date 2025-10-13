Herbert's Heroics: Chargers' QB has second-most late game-winning drives since 2020
His offensive line has been decimated, thanks to injuries to Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt and Mekhi Becton. His running game has been diminished, thanks to injuries to Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. And his top two tight ends entering the season - Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly - have deteriorted into a duo that has only nine catches and 0 touchdowns through six weeks.
So how is Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert surviving? Just fine, thank you.
Sunday in Miami the accolades went to Ladd McConkey, who had his best receiving day of the season with 100 yards and a touchdown. And to kicker Cameron Dicker, who calmly booted the game-winning 33-yard field goal to improve to 14-of-14 for the season.
But it was Herbert's hot second half that set the stage, going 17 of 22 for 171 yards and two touchdowns. And then his amazing escape of a sack and fumble to find McConkey for the 42-yard completion that set up the game-winner and avoid an ugly squandering of a 13-point, fourth-quarter lead against a 1-win opponent.
Herbert's heroics, however, were nothing new. The game-winning drive in the final two minutes was the 18th of career that started in 2020. In that period only one quarterback has more: the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
Herbert and the Chargers return home next Sunday to host the biggest surprise of the early NFL season: the 5-1 Indianapolis Colt.
