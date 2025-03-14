Chargers free agency: Mike Williams first, Keenan Allen next?
The Los Angeles Chargers made a stunning move late Thursday night, agreeing to bring back wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million -- a reunion that should make Chargers fans very happy.
Williams has had an uneventful time away from the Chargers after being released for cap purposes last offseason. He originally went to the New York Jets, catching just 12 passes for 166 yards. After clearly barely being used with the Jets, Williams became a hot commodity near the trade deadline, being shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He didn't do much with the Steelers either, catching nine passes for 132 yards and one touchdown. The 30-year-old Williams still has a lot left in the tank and the Chargers seem to think so as well.
Seeing as how they got back together, could it intrigue Keenan Allen to do the same? Allen is among the top wide receivers still available and was also let go last offseason when the Chargers needed to save cap space. Allen was way more productive than Williams in 2024, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bears.
Creating a trio of Ladd McConkey, Allen and Williams at a reduced price compared to last year could be a dream for Chargers fans.
