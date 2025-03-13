Joey Bosa drops first comments since leaving Chargers for Bills
Los Angeles Chargers great Joey Bosa left the team for the Buffalo Bills in free agency this week and had plenty of interesting things to say in his first public comments after the move.
Speaking with reporters at his introductory press conference, Bosa noted that his release from the Chargers opened his eyes.
"You go from being the man and the future, which it felt like I was a rookie yesterday almost, and now, I mean, I'm not old news or whatever, but it just happens fast,” Bosa said, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “It's a business and I understand it."
That business, of course, was the Chargers freeing up roughly $25 million in cap space with Bosa’s release. That’s money the team then slid over and used to help retain Khalil Mack on a contract extension.
Not that there are bitter feelings for either side. While we can’t know if the Chargers actually attempted to retain Bosa on a cheaper deal, he did take a pay cut last year to stick with the team for the first season of the Jim Harbaugh experience.
Bosa obviously wanted to go to a contender if he left the Chargers. While many suggested the San Francisco 49ers because of his brother Nick Bosa, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen certainly qualify, too.
Bosa said Allen reached out and hit him with this quote, per Getzenberg: “If we do what we set out to do then we’ll be immortalized in this city.”
The Chargers won’t play against Bosa in 2025 during the regular season, but perhaps it becomes a fun playoff storyline?
