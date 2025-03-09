Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing RB Aaron Jones
The Los Angeles Chargers could be looking to upgrade at running back this offseason. J.K. Dobbins is set to be a free agent, unless the Bolts elect to re-sign him before free agency begins. If Dobbins walks, their running back room will be composed of Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins after Gus Edwards' release.
Aaron Jones could be a popular option amongst teams this offseason, coming off of a career year in his first go around with the Minnesota Vikings. Here's a look at Jones' market value, along with the pros and cons of the Chargers signing him.
Aaron Jones free agency market value
Jones' average annual value is set at $5.6 million, per Spotrac. His projected contract is for one year, $5,571,612. So, Spotrac basically predicts he'll sign another 'prove-it' type of deal, similar to the one he inked last offseason with the Vikings.
Pros of Chargers signing Jones
As mentioned above, Jones is coming off of a career year. He rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns on 255 carries. He's not the fastest or the biggest back on the market, but could replace Dobbins nicely if he were to go elsewhere.
RELATED: Best landing spots for Joey Bosa after release from Chargers
Cons of Chargers signing Jones
Jones will turn 31 during the season and has played just three full seasons in eight years. The injury history is there and while it didn't hinder him last season in Minnesota, could pop up at any time. He's also not really the explosive weapon the Chargers would like to have at the running back position.
Verdict
It's not a definitive no, but the Chargers should opt for better options. Re-signing Dobbins would be better in this case and then selecting a running back in the draft, which is a loaded class this year.
