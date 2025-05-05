Former Chargers draft pick follows Brandon Staley to Saints in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers are two years removed from the Brandon Staley era. After a 24-24 start to his head coaching career, the Chargers moved on from Staley after Week 15 in the 2023 season.
Since then, Staley has landed on his feet, as the former Chargers head coach is now the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints made one of Staley's former offensive coordinators, Kellen Moore, their head coach this offseason, and Moore's connection with the former Chargers coach made this a no-brainer move.
Now, the Saints are adding players that have a history with Staley to their roster, which includes former fourth round Chargers draft selection, Chris Rumph II.
According to the Saints' official website, the franchise is bringing Rumph II in on a one-year deal, after spending the entire 2024 season on the injury list for the Chargers while dealing with a foot injury.
In three seasons of action, Rumph had three sacks for the Chargers. During his collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils, Rumph had 17.5 sacks in three seasons.
Obviously, the Saints are not concerned about the injury history, and Rumph may feel he is a better fit with the coach who brought him into the league.
