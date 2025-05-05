Charger Report

Former Chargers draft pick follows Brandon Staley to Saints in free agency

A former Chargers fourth round selection is following his former coach, Brandon Staley, to New Orleans to play for the Saints in latest free agency move.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are two years removed from the Brandon Staley era. After a 24-24 start to his head coaching career, the Chargers moved on from Staley after Week 15 in the 2023 season.

Since then, Staley has landed on his feet, as the former Chargers head coach is now the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints made one of Staley's former offensive coordinators, Kellen Moore, their head coach this offseason, and Moore's connection with the former Chargers coach made this a no-brainer move.

Now, the Saints are adding players that have a history with Staley to their roster, which includes former fourth round Chargers draft selection, Chris Rumph II.

According to the Saints' official website, the franchise is bringing Rumph II in on a one-year deal, after spending the entire 2024 season on the injury list for the Chargers while dealing with a foot injury.

In three seasons of action, Rumph had three sacks for the Chargers. During his collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils, Rumph had 17.5 sacks in three seasons.

Obviously, the Saints are not concerned about the injury history, and Rumph may feel he is a better fit with the coach who brought him into the league.

Chris Rumph I
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II celebrates after recovering the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

