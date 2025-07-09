Chargers great and current free agent named one of best draft picks ever
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t appear often on best-ever lists when it comes to NFL draft picks.
But when they do, it tends to be huge.
A new effort from ESPN’s Ben Solak that looks at the best draft pick made at every slot of all time is a good example for the Chargers.
There, the Chargers don’t show up a lot, but they command the No. 76 overall spot thanks to the drafting of a guy named Keenan Allen in 2013:
“Very, very tough hair to split here between Allen and RB Ahman Green. I gave Allen a little boost for doing most of his damage with the team that drafted him, whereas Green was a Seahawk for two seasons before landing with the Packers. Green is the leading rusher in Packers history, though, while Allen is just behind Antonio Gates in Chargers receiving (10,530 yards). Ugh. It's a tough one.”
Chargers fans will say there isn’t much of a debate, of course.
Allen arrived in San Diego in 2013 and remained through 2023, setting rookie franchise records on his way to six Pro Bowls and becoming one of two players in franchise history with 10,000-plus receiving yards.
Last year, Allen joined the Chicago Bears and while speculation proposed he return to the Chargers this offseason, that has yet to happen. No matter where Allen lands next, it’s going to take a long time before that No. 76 spot doesn’t see his name next to it.
