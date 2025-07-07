Chargers' perpetually ridiculed RB finally gets respect in shocking take
The Los Angeles Chargers did not exactly get high marks from most when they signed running back Najee Harris to a one-year contract in free agency.
While Harris did rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he did it on 3.9 yards per carry, which is definitely not impressive.
The fact that the Chargers also selected halfback Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft while adding undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders is evidence that even the Bolts themselves are not entirely confident in Harris moving into 2025.
However, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski seems to think fairly highly of Harris, labeling Los Angeles' backfield one of the top-five most improved units in football this offseason. In fact, Sobleski feels that Harris is a step up from J.K. Dobbins.
"First, the organization signed Najee Harris to a one-year, $9.5 million free-agent contract. Harris may not be the most explosive or dynamic runner, but he's reliable," Sobleski wrote. "The 2021 first-round draft pick ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four NFL seasons . Harris alone is an upgrade, even if it's viewed as marginal."
Considering that Dobbins racked up 905 yards and nine touchdowns on 4.5 yards per attempt in 2024, calling Harris an "upgrade" is definitely debatable. One thing is for sure, though: unlike the injury-plagued Dobbins, Harris is exceedingly durable, having never missed a start in his NFL career.
Perhaps a change of scenery will benefit Harris, who will definitely be sharing touches with Hampton and others to remain fresh.
