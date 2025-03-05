3 Chargers free agents LA must let go on the open market
Free agency is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Chargers have several tough decisions to make. They have key free agents set to hit the open market including pass-rusher Khalil Mack and running back J.K. Dobbins.
Some of these players should be retained, although it might not be that easy to fit everyone under the salary cap. That said, there are also those who the Chargers should let walk.
That's where our focus is right now as we dive into three pending free agents who shouldn't be retained by Los Angeles.
Eli Apple, CB
Injuries in the secondary led to Los Angeles signing Eli Apple in October. The veteran defensive back exceeded expectations with the Chargers, but that doesn’t mean he should be retained.
His four game sample size wasn’t enough to feel confident that he’s turned a corner. In this case, it’s best to go for a younger option.
DJ Chark, WR
A former 1,000-yard receiver, D.J. Chark’s L.A. tenure got off to a slow start thanks to injuries. He finished strong with a touchdown in the finale but wasn’t a factor in the postseason.
Chark was able to play just saved games and recorded 31 yards on four receptions. The Chargers need more depth at receiver, and they should focus on players they can depend on more than Chark.
Denzel Perryman, LB
Denzel Perryman began his career with the Chargers in 2015 — while they were still in San Diego. He spent six seasons with them before heading to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Following a two-year stint there, and a one-year stop in Houston, Perryman returned to the Chargers in 2024.
This reunion was a fun story and he continued to hold his own as a run defender. Perryman also had issues with injuries down the stretch. For that reason, the Chargers would be best served allowing the 32-year-old veteran to leave.
