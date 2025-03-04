Chargers predicted to replace J.K. Dobbins with projected $27 million playmaker
When the Los Angeles Chargers signed running back J.K. Dobbins in free agency last offseason, there was no telling what he would be able to provide. After all, he was coming off multiple injury-plagued seasons.
However, the move ended up paying off big time. Dobbins had his best year as a pro, with the former second-round pick tallying over 1,000 yards from scrimmage — including 905 on the ground — and nine touchdowns.
Dobbins' future is currently up in the air. He's set to hit free agency this offseason and if the Chargers decide lightning may not strike twice in terms of him being able to stay healthy (he missed four games in 2024), or if Dobbins decides to leave, head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. will have a big hole to fill on offense.
In the event that the Chargers go in a different direction at running back in 2025 for whatever reason, Fantasy Pros thinks Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will be the solution to replace Dobbins.
"Harris caught the backend of Ben Roethlisberger, before Kenny Pickett and then the mish-mash of Russell Wilson and in 2024," the outlet wrote. "What if, in a magical fantasy football timeline, we get Harris with a capable quarterback in an offense that helps running backs shine? That could be very fun."
Harris tallied 1,000 yards or more on the ground in each of his four years with the Steelers and proved to be an asset in the passing game while also showing he's reliable after not missing a single game.
But his huge workload was the biggest factor in his being able to break the 1,000-yard mark four straight times, as he averaged a lackluster 3.9 yards per carry.
As Fantasy Pros rightly points out, he was also dealt a bad hand. Granted, Harris wasn't blameless in his struggles because he lacked sufficient vision and explosiveness, but he also suffered from poor blocking and stacked boxes as a result of Pittsburgh's inability to move the football through the air consistently.
Harris would have a much better situation in Los Angeles, if for no other reason than the fact that the Chargers are a much better passing team thanks to Justin Herbert.
If Los Angeles can beef up the offensive line and add more pass-catchers, Harris may have more room to run than he has ever had in his career, which will no doubt help him reach his ceiling.
