Did Jets release of Davante Adams gift Chargers new weapon for Justin Herbert?

One of the primary needs for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason is at wide receiver. Ladd McConkey led the way with 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions, while Quentin Johnston gave them 711 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches.
Outside of that, they had Josh Palmer but he's a free agent and might not return. That's why they've been connected to several veteran wideouts — including Davante Adams. Los Angeles was seen as a destination for Adams via trade, and he reportedly wanted to return to the West Coast after spending the second half of the 2024 season with the New York Jets
If it's true Adams wants to play in Los Angeles, the door is now open. On Tuesday, the Jets released Adams, allowing him to hit the open market.
The Jets were shopping Adams but with no interested parties, they were forced to move on and get nothing in return.
Adams was considered one of the top wideouts in the game during his eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He continued his hot streak with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 but slowed down over the next couple of seasons.
In 2024, he played three games with Vegas before reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York. While his star has lost some of its shine, Adams still recorded 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 receptions.
Los Angeles will likely pursue Adams but he's not the only veteran option they could consider while trying to build a contender around quarterback Justin Herbert. They could also reach out to Keenan Allen, who spent 11 years with the Chargers — dating back to their San Diego days. Allen was with the Chicago Bears in 2024 but seems willing to return for one more year with the Bolts.
