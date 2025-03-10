Chargers free agents: Top 3 landing spots for J.K. Dobbins
He was a second-round pick in 2020 with John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens, and just concluded his first season with Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers. There have been plenty of ups and downs when it comes to running back J.K. Dobbins, who has struggled to stay healthy during his brief NFL career. However, the former Ohio State Buckeye is coming off his most productive pro campaign to date.
As a rookie in 2020, he ran 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season, but returned a year later and totaled 520 yards on the ground (2 TDs) in only eight outings. He went down again in Week 1 of 2023 after totaling 22 yards and a score on eight attempts.
Last offseason, Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz inked the talented but unfortunate young performer to a one-year deal. Although he did play in the wild card round vs. the Texans, Dobbins missed four games late in the season. That didn’t stop him from putting up career numbers in starts (11), attempts (195) and rushing yards (905), as well as total yards from scrimmage (1,058). Dobbins also tied his career high with nine total touchdowns.
Could he return to the Chargers? It’s not out of the question, and the team just parted ways with Gus Edwards. However, here are three teams that may require his services a bit more.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
In 2024, Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow led the league with 4,918 yards through the air. However, his team missed the playoffs. The Bengals also finished 30th in the league in rushing and desperately missed Joe Mixon. Could Dobbins make a return to the AFC North and face the Ravens twice a year?
2. Dallas Cowboys
There was a time “Big D” meant something else when it came to this franchise. It didn’t stand for defense in 2024, as the Cowboys were absurdly bad on that side of the ball. The club gave up the sixth-most total yards in the league, and only five NFL teams allowed more yards per game on the ground.
The “D” could also describe a disastrous running attack that finished 27th in the league. Dallas let versatile Tony Pollard (Titans) test a free agency, and a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott failed miserably. The Cowboys’ front office could be looking for some running back help early in the draft, and Rico Dowdle (1,079 yards in 2024) could test the free-agent market.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
It’s been a busy few days in Sin City in terms of the Silver and Black. New Raiders’ head coach Pete Carroll has been reunited with a familiar face in quarterback Geno Smith. The team sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire his services. What else lies ahead for a team that has plenty of cap room to splurge with during free agency?
Carroll certainly has to be concerned about a team that finished dead last in the league in rushing this past season, and a franchise that certainly gave up on 2022 NFL rushing champion far too soon. In two games vs. the Silver and Black this past season, Dobbins combined for 28 carries, 198 yards, and one touchdown.
