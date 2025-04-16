Chargers gifted stunning steal by Mel Kiper in 3-round NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers grade out pretty well in NFL mock drafts this year.
All those at the controls of the mocks need to do is cite Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines connection while giving them someone like tight end Colston Loveland and call it a day.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., though, isn’t most mock draft runners.
Kiper, teaming with Field Yates, just issued a three-round mock draft that has the Chargers getting quite the steal.
Before the steal, though, the mock has the Chargers grabbing Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka:
“Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would love Egbuka's crisp route running and sure hands on the outside. Los Angeles can build its receiver room back up around him, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, with Mike Williams providing a veteran presence after his return this offseason.”
Yes, it somehow gets better.
In the second round, the Chargers stand pat and get Egbuka’s Buckeyes teammate, running back Quinshon Judkins:
“Two Ohio State players for former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh? Look away, Wolverine fans! But the power of Judkins would fit what Harbaugh wants, and the Najee Harris signing won't stop the Chargers from further addressing the backfield. Judkins ran for 14 TDs last season.”
Judkins is widely considered one of the best running backs in the class and Ashton Jeanty figures to start the run on the position early in the first round. That he could fall to the middle of the second round with the Chargers would be A+ material for Harbaugh’s team.
For what it’s worth, the Chargers take Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills in the third round of the mock.
Egbuka is a great value who fits well in Justin Herbert’s offense, no doubt. But it’s the Judkins pick here that is a big deal—he easily rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of his last three seasons and boasts every-down potential.
Even after the arrival of Najee Harris during free agency, Judkins would have a huge impact on Day 1 and possibly far into the future.
