Chargers QB Justin Herbert threatening to pass best-ever candidate in record books
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is threatening Peyton Manning in the NFL history books.
While the focus sticks on how the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth on their day off this week, Herbert’s strong season has him approaching Manning in quite the notable long-term way.
As pointed out by Bleacher Report’s James Palmer, Herbert needs to manage just 154 passing yards in each of his next two games (308 total) to become the all-time leader in most passing yards through a quarterback’s first five seasons.
It’s a little wild to think that Herbert is here considering the “down” season he’s had to date, statistically speaking. The Chargers, under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, have attempted to be a run-first attack, and the depth chart at wideout and tight end isn’t exactly strong.
Still, Herbert’s up to 3,243 yards with 18 touchdowns against three interceptions over 15 games. That doesn’t put him in range to reach the 4,300-plus yards he had in each of his first three seasons (never mind the 5,014 yards as a sophomore), but he’s still comfortably over the 20,000-yard mark and nearing Manning’s record.
Considering the Chargers finish off the regular season with games against the 3-11 New England Patriots and 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders, there’s a strong chance Herbert carves out this nice chunk of history for himself despite injuries and other missed games, plus a major offensive change, so far in his career.
