J.K. Dobbins injury return timeline updates for Chargers RB
The Los Angeles Chargers survived without starting running back J.K. Dobbins against the Denver Broncos in Week 16 while Greg Roman unlocked a key part of the playoff offense.
Even so, the sooner Dobbins gets back, the better.
With Dobbins potentially nearing a return from injured reserve for the Chargers, here’s an updated outlook on the star running back and the depth chart.
J.K. Dobbins injury update
- Dobbins suffered what was reported as a knee sprain during the Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
- The Chargers shifted Dobbins to injured reserve before Week 13, which required he miss at least four games. That makes him eligible to return in Week 17 against the New England Patriots at the earliest.
Chargers RB depth chart
- Gus Edwards
- Kimani Vidal
- Hassan Haskins
In the Week 16 win over Denver, Edwards turned 14 carries into 68 yards and two scores. The rookie Vidal carried the ball five times, while Hassan Haskins had the huge 34-yard touchdown reception after a quick toss at the line from Justin Herbert.
What it means
The Chargers have remained mum on whether Dobbins is actually ready to come back after the four-game window. They could “activate” him, yet hold him out of games, too. He was having a fantastic career revival on his prove-it deal with 766 yards and eight scores on a 4.8 per-carry average. Considering the Chargers play two teams with a combined five wins to close the season, perhaps the Chargers take it slow and unleash Dobbins in the playoffs.
