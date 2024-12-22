Chargers named fit for All-Pro weapon in free agency
It's been painfully obvious that the Los Angeles Chargers need a true No. 2 option next to Ladd McConkey on offense. McConkey's had an incredible rookie season up to this point and is set to crack 1,000 receiving yards on the year.
Other than him, the Chargers don't have a complementary piece to pair with their second round rookie. Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer have been solid, but neither stand out as a true threat to opposing defenses. This is why the Chargers need to go out and find their next big weapon.
Look no further than Chris Godwin, who's expected to be one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Godwin has likely priced himself out of another contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is why Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team listed the Chargers as his best fit.
"Even with the emergence of Ladd McConkey, the Los Angeles Chargers desperately need another established wideout to keep the passing game going. Justin Hebert is a star quarterback who needs more weapons, and Godwin could be that established No. 1 target on the outside to unlock this offense."
Godwin unfortunately fractured his ankle in Week 7, but was on pace for another incredible season. He was able to grab 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns before going down. There's no doubt that Godwin could seriously unlock the potential of the Chargers offense next to McConkey and with Justin Herbert throwing him the ball.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers take risky gamble on recently cut former Pro Bowl WR?
Adam Schefter floats Chargers as landing spot for recently released WR
Chargers LB Daiyan Henley’s Pro Bowl campaign promoted by unexpected name
Former NFL OL defends Chargers players for key miscue vs. Broncos
Chargers mastermind coach was architect of historic fair catch kick
Chargers' Ladd McConkey put name in record books next to Odell Beckham Jr.