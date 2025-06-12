Chargers great shares funny photo with shredded-looking Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t spotted often outside of football activities and certainly isn’t going viral on social media for non-football stuff often.
But the last week or so has been interesting in that regard.
For one, Herbert just popped up at a golf charity event with some major names and…even signed a baby. No joke.
And now, two, we’ve got a picture of Herbert alongside Chargers great Shawne Merriman making the rounds on social media.
In the quickly-viral picture from Merriman, fans noticed just how ripped Herbert looks in it:
What’s interesting is fans weren’t commenting as much on the sleeve Herbert wore on his leg. That’s typical athletic wear, but also worth pointing out after Herbert suffered multiple nagging lower-body injuries last season.
Either way, the picture is a fun one, great offseason content for fans and an all-too-rare glimpse at the Chargers’ franchise passer.
