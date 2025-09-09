Hall of Fame head coach says 'look out' for Chargers after Week 1 win
The Los Angeles Chargers started off the 2025 season with a statement win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-21 win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Chiefs and will hopefully propel them through the rest of the regular season.
The Bolts were excellent in all three phases of the game on Friday night. Especially on offense, Justin Herbert and the revamped Chargers' set of weapons did their thing. Herbert passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the wealth to his new (and old) weapons.
The defense also did their best to rattle Patrick Mahomes and keep him out of rhythm. It was a true all-around effort in what was a thrilling Week 1 victory.
Following their win, more people are taking notice of the Chargers. Legendary NFL head coach Bill Cowher came away impressed by the Bolts after Week 1.
"A statement made by the Los Angeles Chargers going against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won that division for nine straight years, but Justin Herbert: a superb effort. Three touchdown passes, seven rushes for thirty two yards. They answered every touchdown by Kansas City."
It truly was a 'turning of the tides' type of win, as the Chargers couldn't win these kinds of games against the Chiefs in the past.
