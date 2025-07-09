Chargers' potentially biggest offseason failure goes under the microscope again
The Los Angeles Chargers have been picked apart this offseason for not appearing to do a good enough job with some of their needier spots on the roster.
Think, tight end, where the team merely added veteran free agent Tyler Conklin, a move eerily similar to the addition of Will Dissly, who also remains on the roster.
Then there’s the interior of the offensive line, where the Chargers added Mekhi Becton, but seem content to run out Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman at the other two spots, albeit perhaps after swapping said spots.
It’s tight end that gets the focus from Josh Edwards of CBS Sports when looking at every team’s biggest remaining need:
“For the way Harbaugh wants to execute his offense, the presence of a field-stretching tight end would be invaluable. Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are currently competing in that room with rookie Oronde Gadsden.”
Edwards also mentions cornerack, but the Chargers are more than happy to roll with breakouts Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still. The pass-rush also gets a nod, where they’re hoping for a breakout from Tuli Tuipulotu.
As for tight end, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers like the blend of blocking and receiving that Conklin presents, perhaps hoping that his ability as a pass-catcher has been underrated while playing in poor offenses.
Otherwise, in a funny twist, rookie Oronde Gadsden will only give fans the breakout they crave if he can improve his blocking enough to get on the field.
