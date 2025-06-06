Chargers starter reveals some eyebrow-raising new hobbies this offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers' offense was the focal point of their 2025 offseason. There were some major changes that had to happen, with the tight end position under scrutiny.
While there were expectations for L.A. to target the position early in the NFL draft, that wasn't the case. Instead, they selected Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth round. As for free agency, they added Tyler Conklin, who has plenty of experience but isn't a huge name.
RELATED: Chargers reveal how notable jersey number swap unfolded after free agency
That leaves the door open for 2024 starter Will Dissly to keep his job. Dissly, who played through a shoulder injury last year, is ready to take advantage of the opportunity. Not only is he feeling much healthier, but he has also picked up some interesting hobbies to enhance his athleticism.
Dissly has started yoga, which isn’t uncommon, but his other new hobby — learning beach volleyball from Chase Budinger — raised eyebrows.
It's interesting since Budinger is the first person to ever play a regular-season game in the NBA and then compete in an Olympic beach volleyball match. Budinger, who played in the NBA from 2009 through 2016, took part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Budinger was a role player for much of his NBA career but rose to prominence in 2012 when he finished second in the annual dunk contest.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers undrafted rookie starting to make noise at key position of need
Los Angeles Chargers coach drops blunt statement on maligned WR
Chargers linked to trade with unthinkable team, but it actually makes sense
Chargers' J.K. Dobbins sets up meeting with heated AFC West rival, could sign soon
Chargers keep interesting OL experiments going with Rashawn Slater out again