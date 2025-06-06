Charger Report

Chargers starter reveals some eyebrow-raising new hobbies this offseason

Looking to improve his athleticism, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly has picked up some new hobbies.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly catches the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly catches the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' offense was the focal point of their 2025 offseason. There were some major changes that had to happen, with the tight end position under scrutiny.

While there were expectations for L.A. to target the position early in the NFL draft, that wasn't the case. Instead, they selected Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth round. As for free agency, they added Tyler Conklin, who has plenty of experience but isn't a huge name.

That leaves the door open for 2024 starter Will Dissly to keep his job. Dissly, who played through a shoulder injury last year, is ready to take advantage of the opportunity. Not only is he feeling much healthier, but he has also picked up some interesting hobbies to enhance his athleticism.

Dissly has started yoga, which isn’t uncommon, but his other new hobby — learning beach volleyball from Chase Budinger — raised eyebrows.

It's interesting since Budinger is the first person to ever play a regular-season game in the NBA and then compete in an Olympic beach volleyball match. Budinger, who played in the NBA from 2009 through 2016, took part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Budinger was a role player for much of his NBA career but rose to prominence in 2012 when he finished second in the annual dunk contest.

Former NBA player and current beach volleyball Olympian Chase Budinger during his days with the Timberwolves.
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Chase Budinger dunks the ball in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

