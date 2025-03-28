Charger Report

Chargers' huge free agency loss praised as steal for Rams

Andrew Parsaud

The defensive tackle market was loaded with talent this free agency cycle. The Los Angeles Chargers boasted two solid options in Poona Ford and Teair Tart. They were able to retain Tart, but unfortunately lost Ford to the crosstown rival Los Angeles Rams.

Ford had a true breakout season with the Chargers in 2024, totaling 39 tackles, three sacks and even an interception.

The Rams inked Ford to a three year, $27.6 million deal following that campaign. Eric Williams of FOX Sports named Ford the sixth-most underrated move of the offseason.

"Los Angeles boasts one of the better young defensive lines in the league, featuring Jared Verse,Braden Fiske, Kobie Turnerand Byron Young. However, the Rams struggled to stop Saquon Barkleyand James Conner last season. Bringing in Ford, a proven run-stuffer who can also create an interior pass rush, should fix one of the few glaring needs for a team that believes it can compete for a Super Bowl. And the Rams got Ford at a decent number considering the skyrocketing defensive tackle market in free agency."


While the Chargers lost Ford, they're in luck. This upcoming draft class is loaded with young talent. The Bolts can use one of their 10 total picks to bolster their defensive line.

