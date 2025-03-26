Chargers' WR trade attempt was apparently sabotaged by Steelers star
The Los Angeles Chargers were widely viewed as a potential trade destination for D.K. Metcalf earlier this offseason, but the Seattle Seahawks ultimately traded the star wide receiver to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
So, how did that come about? Well, apparently, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward interfered with the Chargers' plans and rerouted Metcalf to Pittsburgh.
“I was in California at the time, and I heard D.K. was in town, and then someone was like, ‘Oh he’s going to the Chargers,' and so I hit up one of my friends, Tracy Perlman and she was like, ‘Yeah, I hear he might be going.’" Heyward said on the Not Just Football podcast. "I’m like, ‘Text D.K. Tell him to come with us.’ And then like in the next week, he was already with us. I don’t know how that happened, but D.K. was all about it."
Keep in mind: it's not like Metcalf was a free agent, so there was only so much Heyward—or even Metcalf—could do to try and get him to the Steelers. However, Metcalf had just one year left on his deal at the time, and he could have played the "I'm not re-signing with you" card with the Chargers in potential trade discussions.
We don't know for sure if that's what happened, but he did ultimately ink a five-year, $150 million extension with Pittsburgh, so it really could have just been a case of the Steelers being willing to offer more money than Los Angeles.
Whatever the case may be, the Bolts missed out on the two-time Pro Bowler, and now, the Chargers are left relying on the NFL Draft to try and bolster their ailing receiving corps. Evidently, they partially have Heyward to thank for that.
