Charger Report

Chargers get disrespected with post-free agency power rankings

The Chargers hit a few vital positions of need during NFL free agency. However, the latest power rankings may not believe in the moves as much as originally thought.

Tyler Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sheds a tackle attempt by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sheds a tackle attempt by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers came into NFL free agency being one of the top franchises in salary space to work with.

The team wasted little time in adding some massive talent to the roster, including running back Najee Harris and guard Mekhi Becton.

For the most part, Chargers fans have been happy with how the team has handled the offseason. However, one power ranking doesn't have much faith in the moves made by the franchise.

According to ESPN, the Chargers finish the NFL free agency with the 11th-best offseason of any team in the league.

Previously, ESPN had the Chargers as having the eighth-best NFL free agency, but now that the period is coming to a close, the network doesn't feel as confident in the moves the Chargers made this offseason.

Adding a running back who has rushed over 1,000 yards every season he has had in the NFL feels like a move that should be celebrated even more.

According to the power rankings, the Chargers also made a great under-the-radar move with the re-signing of safety Elijah Molden.

The Chargers were a playoff team this past season, and the moves they have made this offseason have only made this team better. The disrespect is real for the Chargers this offseason.

Najee Harri
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

