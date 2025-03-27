Charger Report

Chargers' under-the-radar move could have huge impact in 2025

The Los Angeles Chargers made some major moves this offseason. However, it was one re-signing that could have a huge impact for 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden celebrates after a fumble recovery in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden celebrates after a fumble recovery in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the more active teams at the start of NFL free agency. The franchise has added some big-name players to the roster ahead of the 2025 season.

The biggest names the franchise added during free agency are running back Najee Harris and guard Mekhi Becton.

However, what about an under-the-radar move that could pay massive dividends for the team in 2025? ESPN believes one re-signing could have a major impact next season.

According to ESPN, the Chargers' re-signing of safety Elijah Molden may be the most under-the-radar move the franchise has made this offseason.

"Molden was the most underrated player on the Chargers defense in 2024; he was second among defensive backs in tackles (72) and interceptions (three). However, perhaps the most critical aspect of his role was his emergence at deep safety. This allowed Los Angeles to move safety Derwin James Jr. to the nickel cornerback spot, which resulted in an All-Pro season. With Molden back, expect another league-best season for James and the Chargers' defense," wrote Kris Rhim, Chargers reporter for ESPN.

Pro Football Focus has Molden as the 22nd-best graded safety from the 2024 season. Molden finished last season with three interceptions.

Elijah Molde
Los Angeles Chargers celebrate after cornerback Elijah Molden recovers the fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

