Chargers proposed as trade destination for 49ers star during NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to make a big splash at wide receiver this offseason, which some anticipated the team would do for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Instead, the team shied away from the likes of D.K. Metcalf despite interest there and said no thanks to the Stefon Diggs risk. While it comes with advantages because of his past time with the team, all the Chargers did was bring back Mike Williams.
Still, it’s worth wondering if the Chargers might get involved in a trade, especially around the draft. Los Angeles has just been suggested as a draft-day trade destination for San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk by Anthony Palacios of LWOS:
“This could be Quentin Johnston’s last season in Los Angeles, so head coach Jim Harbaugh needs to maximize Herbert while he’s in his prime if they have Super Bowl aspirations. Brandon Aiyuk could be their primary target to finally restore the depleting pass catcher department the team has been dealing with for the past season.”
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
While it’s true a former first-round pick like Johnston is firmly on the hot seat right now, Aiyuk is the type of risk the Chargers have mostly avoided this offseason.
Now 27, Aiyuk played in just seven games last year and recently signed a four-year extension worth $120 million. On April 1, his 2026 salary and cap hit of $16.2 million go guaranteed. His cap hit in 2027 jumps to more than $40 million, putting him in restructure or extend territory.
Not that money is a major issue for the Chargers, but there’s a reason the 49ers apparently have Aiyuk on the trade block and already moved on from Deebo Samuel.
This version of the Chargers is far more likely to let a Round 1 wideout run on the same field as Ladd McConkey and Williams while dispersing the cash more evenly across the roster without major risks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ massive free agent accused of signing with wrong team
Chargers urged to find Khalil Mack replacement even after keeping him
Chargers issued questionable one-word review of free-agency showing
NFL legend grades Ladd McConkey's stellar rookie season
Chargers great Keenan Allen predicted to join rival Raiders
Chargers listed as best fit for free agency's top name -- and it's a no-brainer idea