Chargers show hint of interest in projected NFL draft top-10 pick
The Los Angeles Chargers sit comfortably at No. 22 in the NFL draft order this year with the understanding that a high-end offensive lineman, tight end or wideout awaits.
But it’s pretty hard to ignore running back—especially with Ashton Jeanty headlining the class—even if Jeanty himself doesn’t think he will fall to Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers have shown at least a little interest in Jeanty, too, with KTIK 95.3 FM The Ticket's Mike Prater reporting every team had a rep at Jeanty's pro day.
Many might scream due diligence and call it a day—every team attended in some capacity, after all.
Context matters, though. The Chargers under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman love to run a smashmouth style offense. They brought in Najee Harris to be a sledgehammer, but aren’t exactly tied to him for the long-term. An even more dynamic, long-term prospect like Jeanty would be a strong addition to the rotation.
Recall Ladd McConkey, too. While the Chargers haven’t taken a ton of aggressive risks under general manager Joe Hortiz, they did move up to get McConkey a year ago. Granted, that was the second round—but what’s to say the Chargers don’t look at a small trade up in the first round if Jeanty makes it past, say, No. 15?
If nothing else, it’s something to keep in mind as draft season continues. Adding far and away the best running back in the draft class would come at the cost of interior offensive line and other needs, but his 2,601 yards and 29 scores on a 7.0 average last year and projection into a Justin Herbert-led offense would be pretty hard to complain about.
