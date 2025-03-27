Chargers predicted to draft Najee Harris heir-apparent in 40-TD running back
The Los Angeles Chargers will have a new starting running back in 2025 after the team decided not to re-sign J.K. Dobbins in favor of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Harris is coming off a four-year stint with the Steelers that saw him tally 1,000 yards on the ground in each campaign. However, Harris never fully reached his potential for multiple reasons and will now look to hit his ceiling under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The problem is that Harris is only on a one-year deal, so the team may have to search for a new starter once again in 2026 if Harris doesn't pan out.
With the Chargers' future at running back beyond 2026 uncertain, ESPN's Matt Miller predicts the team will opt to take running back Omarion Hampton with its first-round pick.
"Hampton has special skills as a runner and receiver, finishing third in the FBS with 1,660 rushing yards in 2024 while adding another 373 through the air," Miller wrote. "Like Harris, Hampton doesn't have much creativity in creating rushing lanes, but he can sprint away from defenders and rip off chunk plays.
"He showed that speed at the combine with a 4.46 40, but he also can punish defenses with physicality late in games. Sounds like a perfect Jim Harbaugh running back," Miller concluded.
Hampton is widely considered the second-best running back in this year's class behind Boise State product Ashton Jeanty. He finished his collegiate career with over 3,100 rushing yards the past two years and tallied 40 total touchdowns over three campaigns.
What Hampton brings to the table that Harris doesn't is big-play ability. As Miller points out, Hampton has the explosiveness to hit home runs, and he can impact the game as a pass-catcher, also. Giving him all the traits of a three-down back, Hampton offers strong pass protection.
Los Angeles can incorporate Hampton into the offense in Year 1, with the hope he eventually takes the reins of the backfield in 2026, which would also save the Chargers some money.
