Chargers boast top five free agent still left on market
Asante Samuel Jr had an interesting career with the Los Angeles Chargers. They could very well elect to re-sign him, even though that seems unlikely when looking at how last season went. He was placed on IR after four games and just mysteriously didn't play another snap in 2024.
The former second-round pick could be useful for a team looking to take a flier on a young cornerback. Tom Viera of USA Today ranked Samuel Jr as the fifth-best remaining free agent on the market.
"The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft missed significant time last season for the first time in his four-year career, playing just four games. Like his father, he has a knack for ball-hawking, with six interceptions, 37 passes defensed and 26 pass breakups in 50 career games. He posted an average 80.8 PFF coverage grade from 2022 to 2023, ranking 12th among 67 qualifying corners."
Still just 25 years old, some team will come around and scoop up Samuel Jr. It could even be the Chargers, who could use some help in the secondary still.
