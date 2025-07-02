Chargers assistant secures elite ranking among NFL defensive coordinators
The Los Angeles Chargers were a force on defense in 2024, finishing first in points surrendered. That's not a surprise since head coach Jim Harbaugh is known for building strong defenses.
That was his formula at Michigan as the Wolverines won the National Championship in 2023 after boasting the best defense in the nation. After winning the title, Harbaugh left the NCAA, bringing his defensive coordinator with him.
RELATED: Chargers’ too-early mock draft can’t resist perfect Jim Harbaugh match
Jesse Minter was the defensive coordinator for Harbaugh's final two seasons at Michigan and took on the same role in Los Angeles. After one season, he's already earned plenty of respect, with Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante putting Minter at No. 5 in his recent NFL defensive coordinator rankings.
"Jim Harbaugh came to LA and brought Jesse Minter with him to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ new defensive coordinator. He led Michigan to the best defense in college football during a championship-winning 2023 season, and he carried his success over to the NFL. Minter’s defense saw the Chargers finish fourth in Defense+ last season. After allowing the fewest points in the FBS with the Wolverines in 2023, Minter’s Chargers allowed the fewest points in the NFL."
Infante adds that Minter's success could lead to him being named a head coach soon.
RELATED: Chargers fans think they've found a major alternate jersey reveal hint in new video
"If his units continue this trend of defensive dominance, Minter will likely become an NFL head coach sooner rather than later."
In addition to working with Jim Harbaugh in Michigan and Los Angeles, Minter spent four seasons with Jon Harbaugh as a defensive assistant and eventually a defensive backs coach with the Baltimore Ravens. Working with both Harbaughs proved successful for current Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, and Minter appears to be on the same path.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers would be the ‘stingy’ party in Jalen Ramsey trade talks, right?
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers impacted by NFL's Supplemental Draft decision
Chargers could be pursuing trade for Steelers superstar T.J. Watt
Chargers Hall of Fame to add Rodney Harrison during primetime game in 2025