Chargers' Jim Harbaugh comments on former college quarterback once again
Some may have considered the Los Angeles Chargers' hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh to be sort of a gamble.
Harbaugh had been away from the NFL for a few years, building a powerhouse at his alma mater, Michigan.
However, after bringing a national championship back to Ann Arbor, Harbaugh was ready to try his luck in the NFL once again.
Harbaugh saw success at Michigan, and many of his former players are now his opposition, including the quarterback who helped him win a championship, J.J. McCarthy.
Recently, Harbaugh was asked about his former quarterback during a visit to 'The Rich Eisen Show'. Habraugh, once again, had nothing but great things to say about the Minnesota Vikings quarterback.
The Chargers' head coach announced to Vikings fans that they have nothing to worry about when it comes to McCarthy.
The former Michigan quarterback has been handed the keys to the Vikings offense after being sidelined his entire rookie season with a knee injury.
The past two seasons, many connect Harbaugh to his former Michigan players during draft time. While Harbaugh may be fighting off the demons to add former Wolverines stars, that doesn't mean he isn't thrilled to see their success at the next level. College pride lasts forever for those loyal to their program.
