NFL comments on possible Chargers' Jim Harbaugh punishment regarding Michigan scandal

In response to the NCAA's banning of former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, the NFL only says it's "aware" of the situation.

Richie Whitt

Jim Harbaugh is NFL-bound after leading Michigan to three straight Big Ten titles and the 2023 national championship.
When it comes to the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, Jim Harbaugh refuses to engage. The NFL is apparently taking the same approach.

In the wake of the NCAA's harsh punishment handed down to the Wolverines' program for violations committed during Harbaugh's regime, the league is keeping mum on any potential discipline for the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach.

Asked recently about the NCAA's decision - which included his 10-year ban from the program - Harbaugh responded, "Like I said to you last year, not engaging. I'm done engaging."

The NFL offered a similar tone this week when asked about the 2023 scandal, its fallout and future penalties for Harbaugh. During a media call to preview the Chargers' Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pro Football Talk asked about the issue.

Writes Mike Florio: “In response, NFL Executive V.P. of Public Affairs and Policy, Player Health and Safety Jeff Miller said that the league is aware of the NCAA’s decision, and that the league has no comment.”

The silence must make Ohio State fans - and former coach Urban Meyer - furious. In 2011 the NFL suspended quarterback Terrelle Pryor and assistant coach Jim Tressel for their roles in the scandal that rocked the Buckeyes' program.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback Justin Herbert / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

