Chargers' Jim Harbaugh ranked last in specific area on NFLPA report cards
The Los Angeles Chargers emerged great in the 2025 batch of NFLPA report cards, which isn’t all that shocking with Jim Harbaugh at the forefront of the rebuild.
In an interesting and somewhat funny twist, though, Harbaugh actually ranked dead last in one category.
Per the report cards, only 55 percent of players felt Harbaugh “is efficient with their time,” which put him in 32nd place.
Granted, how the question was asked, how it was interpreted by players and a host of other factors play into this.
But realistically? It’s pretty funny. Chargers fans well understand that Harbaugh has a penchant for going on, well, rambling sprees. Maybe that happens behind the scenes, too.
RELATED: Chargers make big admission about Khalil Mack’s future with team
And honestly, this doesn’t have to be a bad thing, nor is it totally unexpected for other reasons. Back in October, Harbaugh forced his team to practice during the bye week because he didn’t like what he was seeing.
That’s the type of discipline and attention to detail that helps a perennial underachiever reach the playoffs unexpectedly in Year 1 of a rebuild. It also might’ve ruffled a few feathers.
Again, this is all grain of salt stuff. But Harbaugh managing to rank last among head coaches for anything (except amount of patience for Pete Carroll, perhaps) is pretty interesting to point out.
