Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh reveals timeline for starting OL decision

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reveals timeline for offensive line decision between two veteran linemen.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz watch during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz watch during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the most important job for any team that has a talent at quarterback, like the Los Angeles Chargers have: protect the quarterback.

A talent like Justin Herbert isn't something that every franchise can brag about having on their roster. So, protecting him should be the number one priority every season.

The Chargers also understand this. The offensive line got a major upgrade with the free agent signing of Mekhi Becton this offseason. Alongside tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, this unit could become one of the top in the league.

RELATED: Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention

However, the Chargers currently have one of those good problems to have, as head coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to make a decision on who will be the starting center or left guard between Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman.

When speaking with the media about the current competition between the two, Harbaugh said he isn't near making the final decision on who will start where. The Chargers' head coach doesn't see a decision being made until the team has been a few days into training camp.

Last season, Johnson started at left guard, while Bozeman started at center. According to Pro Football Focus, Bozeman had a few rough outings with poor pass blocking grades. Unfortunately, that's the stat that needs to drastically change this season if the Chargers have hopes of winning the AFC West.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Former Saints WR at Chargers minicamp for veteran tryout

Former Cowboys superstar praises AFC West franchise for poaching Chargers stud

Jim Harbaugh reveals what he is looking for in Chargers rookies this offseason

Chargers' inexplicable trade proposal sends Khalil Mack to NFC contender

Chargers-Browns trade proposal frees $54 million playmaker from Cleveland nightmare

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News