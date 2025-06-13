Jim Harbaugh reveals timeline for starting OL decision
It's the most important job for any team that has a talent at quarterback, like the Los Angeles Chargers have: protect the quarterback.
A talent like Justin Herbert isn't something that every franchise can brag about having on their roster. So, protecting him should be the number one priority every season.
The Chargers also understand this. The offensive line got a major upgrade with the free agent signing of Mekhi Becton this offseason. Alongside tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, this unit could become one of the top in the league.
However, the Chargers currently have one of those good problems to have, as head coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to make a decision on who will be the starting center or left guard between Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman.
When speaking with the media about the current competition between the two, Harbaugh said he isn't near making the final decision on who will start where. The Chargers' head coach doesn't see a decision being made until the team has been a few days into training camp.
Last season, Johnson started at left guard, while Bozeman started at center. According to Pro Football Focus, Bozeman had a few rough outings with poor pass blocking grades. Unfortunately, that's the stat that needs to drastically change this season if the Chargers have hopes of winning the AFC West.
