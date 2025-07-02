Chargers' trip to undrafted free agency nearly tops NFL in spending
The Los Angeles Chargers went on a spending spree in undrafted free agency this offseason.
That’s overselling it a bit because as a whole this offseason, the Chargers seemed to underwhelm compared to the expectations set by them boasting around $90 million in free cap space ahead of free agency.
Still, the Chargers went hard in undrafted free agency on college free agents.
RELATED: Chargers should be picking up trade phone after latest Steelers T.J. Watt trade rumor
According to the numbers at Spotrac, the Chargers ranked sixth overall in spending on the 20-prospect undrafted free agent class, nearly topping the NFL in signing bonus pool space, too.
Looking at the names, it’s not all that hard to see why, either.
Running back Raheim Sanders out of South Carolina stands out and has already received notable usage from coaches and praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers star receives major honor that speaks volumes
Wide receiver Luke Grimm out of Kansas is another who turned some heads upon arrival. And even lesser-known names like Stevo Klotz, a tight end out of Iowa State, managed to put on some solid spring work.
The Chargers even added a major name in the form of former Florida state quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, just for good measure.
Beyond Sanders, it’s tough to predict any of the undrafted free agents wind up making the final 53-man roster after training camp. But the Chargers spending big while re-tooling the roster to revamp for the second year of Harbaugh certainly makes sense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Omarion Hampton vs. Ashton Jeanty: Ranking AFC West starting RBs
Chargers urged to make this aggressive trade after Jalen Ramsey move
Chargers fans think they've found a major alternate jersey reveal hint in new video