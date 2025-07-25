Charger Report

Joe Alt still taking left tackle reps with Rashawn Slater mysteriously missing

Slater is looking for a new contract.

Andrew Parsaud

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers made the right move by selecting Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft. It solidified a bookend tackle duo for Justin Herbert, making sure he's protected from both sides. The other end of this equation is, of course, Rashawn Slater.

Slater, the Bolts' first-round pick from 2021, has blossomed into a stud blindside protector for Herbert over the last four seasons. Now comes the part where Slater wants to be paid like the top tackle that he is. There's no doubt that Slater will receive an extension, but the question is when? There have been reports all offseason about Slater's next contract that could potentially reset the tackle market.


RELATED: Chargers reveal potentially concerning injury update on fan favorite RB

One recent tackle contract that was given out was by the Green Bay Packers, as they locked in Zach Tom to a four-year, $88 million deal. Slater's deal will surpass that on an annual basis, but what makes Tom's deal historic was the signing bonus ($30.2M).

It's worth noting that Slater hasn't practiced with the Chargers since last Friday, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. His absence meant the team had to slide Alt over to left tackle, with Trey Pipkins III on the other side.


RELATED: NFL insider drops major Keenan Allen update for hopeful Chargers fans

"Slater has not practiced since Friday," Popper mentioned. "The first-team offensive line Wednesday: LT Joe Alt, LG Bradley Bozeman, C Zion Johnson, RG Mekhi Becton, RT Trey Pipkins III."

It's unclear what has caused Slater's absence. If it's contract related, that could put a damper on the Chargers' short-term plans.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh drops update on potential Mike Williams replacement

Chargers QB Justin Herbert takes some national heat as training camp starts

Chargers rookie's training camp highlight has fans thinking about a major breakout

Chargers rookie enjoys bounce back practice, picks off Justin Herbert

Chargers' unexpected rookie WR working with first-team offense

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News