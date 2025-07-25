Joe Alt still taking left tackle reps with Rashawn Slater mysteriously missing
The Los Angeles Chargers made the right move by selecting Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft. It solidified a bookend tackle duo for Justin Herbert, making sure he's protected from both sides. The other end of this equation is, of course, Rashawn Slater.
Slater, the Bolts' first-round pick from 2021, has blossomed into a stud blindside protector for Herbert over the last four seasons. Now comes the part where Slater wants to be paid like the top tackle that he is. There's no doubt that Slater will receive an extension, but the question is when? There have been reports all offseason about Slater's next contract that could potentially reset the tackle market.
One recent tackle contract that was given out was by the Green Bay Packers, as they locked in Zach Tom to a four-year, $88 million deal. Slater's deal will surpass that on an annual basis, but what makes Tom's deal historic was the signing bonus ($30.2M).
It's worth noting that Slater hasn't practiced with the Chargers since last Friday, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. His absence meant the team had to slide Alt over to left tackle, with Trey Pipkins III on the other side.
"Slater has not practiced since Friday," Popper mentioned. "The first-team offensive line Wednesday: LT Joe Alt, LG Bradley Bozeman, C Zion Johnson, RG Mekhi Becton, RT Trey Pipkins III."
It's unclear what has caused Slater's absence. If it's contract related, that could put a damper on the Chargers' short-term plans.
