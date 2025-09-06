Footage of Chargers' Joe Alt shutting down Chris Jones has social media buzzing
The most important position in football is quarterback. The second-most important is his blindside protector. The Los Angeles Chargers found one when they selected All-Pro Rashawn Slater in 2021. An unfortunate season-ending injury will keep Slater out for 2025, but their backup plan worked perfectly in Week 1.
Joe Alt, their first-round pick from last year, stepped in to be Justin Herbert's blindside protector on Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs and pitched a shutout. In 41 pass blocking snaps, Alt allowed no pressures, hits or sacks on the night. It was truly a much-needed performance and a sigh of relief for the Chargers, as many believed they'd fall apart without Slater on the left side.
Herbert was sacked three times on the night, but none came from Alt's side. One play of him stonewalling Chiefs' star Chris Jones had fans going crazy.
Alt shutting down one of the game's best is a great sign for things to come. Hopefully the Chargers' offensive line can stay relatively healthy all season to have more outputs like the one on Friday night.
