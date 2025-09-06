Chargers win vs Chiefs: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers finally ended their seven-game losing streak against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, winning 27-21. On Friday night, the Bolts took on the Chiefs in Brazil and were deemed as the home team, despite the crowd donning any NFL apparel they could find.
As it is with all of their matchups, this one came down to the wire. Justin Herbert had an amazing night and iced the game with a long run and slide before the two-minute warning. It was a great all-around effort to start the second year of the Jim Harbaugh era with a bang.
Quick takeaways
Johnston Impression: Perhaps the most overlooked receiver on the Chargers this offseason has been Quentin Johnston. The former 2023 first-round pick dealt with an inconsistent first two years in the league, but that wasn't the case on opening night. On the Bolts' opening drive, Johnston had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. He ended the night with five catches for 79 yards and two scores and led the team in receiving.
Vintage Herbert: Tons of criticism was placed upon Herbert going into this season following the lack of playoff success. Herbert quieted the doubters with a strong Week 1 performance, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Back Like He Never Left: It didn't take long for Keenan Allen to get readjusted to life on the Chargers. The veteran hauled in seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, the 60th one Allen received from Herbert.
Top Stat
300: Herbert became just the third Chargers quarterback to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a season opener.
Player of the Game
It's going to be Herbert for this one. After being 7-1 against Patrick Mahomes going into this game, the Chargers' star quarterback finally helped pull out a win. With over 300 passing yards, three touchdowns and a long run to end the game, Herbert did it all in this one.
