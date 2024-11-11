What Chargers' Joey Bosa said after making history vs. Titans
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa notched a sack in the Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans.
He made some history in the process, as it was sack No. 70, moving him into second place on the all-time sack list for the franchise. He’s now just 30.5 sacks behind franchise leader Leslie O’Neal.
Coming out of the game, though, Bosa was more focused on the accomplishments of those around him, like But Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu, while fellow star pass-rusher Khalil Mack battled an injury.
"It's important that we put the game on our shoulders, the edge group," Bosa said, according to Chargers.com’s Omar Navarro. "We know we have talent, but we know the way we play we carry that energy and it's important for us to have an impact."
Granted, Bosa did field a question about the record and his distance from the top spot, with his response captured by Thuc Nhi Nguyen and Anthony De Leon of the Los Angeles Times: “I’ve had some rough years, and I wish that number was a bit higher, but I think it’s a great milestone. To still be playing at all at this point in my career is a blessing.”
Bosa has still been on a pitch count around the 20-snap mark while he manages the hip injury that cost him a chunk of time this season. He’s recently admitted that pitch count could continue for the rest of the season, too.
Maybe that limitation keeps Bosa away from inching closer to that No. 1 spot. But from the sounds of it, player and team won’t mind, especially if he can stay on the field and productive for the increasingly likely playoff push.
