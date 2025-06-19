Chargers' former WR Joshua Palmer getting same old hype with Buffalo Bills
Former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Josh Palmer is still receiving major hype, this time with the Buffalo Bills.
After four seasons with the Chargers in which he never really reached his full potential, Palmer inked a deal with the Bills in free agency and now gets to catch passes from Josh Allen.
It’s only June, but Bills reporters such as Alex Brasky have written the following: “Joshua Palmer has made quite the impression during his time with the Bills. Cerebral player, someone who seems to take pride in every rep he takes. Leader. Think this is a guy who can help carry this entire pass-catching group to greater heights.”
Palmer just never reached those same lofty expectations that Chargers fans had for him. Injuries and changing offenses didn’t help, but he still didn’t hit 1,000 yards or other notable production markers on a team that needed help from the wideout spot while boasting Justin Herbert under center.
Last year was especially concerning from Palmer and likely plays a big role in why the Chargers didn’t seem in a hurry to get him back. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams gone, Palmer didn’t step up big for one of the weakest depth charts in the NFL. Instead, that honor went to rookie Ladd McConkey, who was forced into being a one-man show.
There’s always a chance Palmer is one of those guys who blossoms in a major way elsewhere. Playing with Allen sure won’t hurt him. But the Chargers opted to bring Williams back and draft two wideouts, including second-rounder Tre Harris, rather than to chase after Palmer.
Even if Palmer breaks out in Buffalo, Chargers fans can continue to feel pretty good about one of the most important positions around Herbert.
