Legendary golfer comments on Keenan Allen and Chargers Week 1 win
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of a huge Week 1 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night. The victory squashed a seven-game skid against their division rivals, as Justin Herbert led the way with 318 yards and three touchdowns.
One of those went to Keenan Allen, the veteran receiver who signed back with the Bolts this offseason following a one-year stint in Chicago last year. Allen wasted no time reminding the fanbase of just how good he can be, hauling in seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Phil Mickelson, who won six major PGA Tour championships, had his own take on Allen being back in Chargers blue.
Mickelson's sentiment was shared almost universally across social media on Friday night. Allen being back with the Chargers just felt right. What made his touchdown even more special is that it was Herbert and Allen's 60th time connecting in the end zone.
In a storybook 2025 opening night for the Chargers, Allen being back is just one of the many headlines taking shape from this game. As the Bolts prepare to take on another division rival next week in the Las Vegas Raiders, it's good to see that Allen is still a playmaker and not just a feel-good comeback story.
