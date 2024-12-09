Chargers' Jim Harbaugh details the Justin Herbert injury
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had multiple injury scares on Sunday night during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
By far the most concerning, it seems, is a leg injury that was the topic of discussion after the game.
Speaking with reporters in the aftermath of the 19-17 loss, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Herbert suffered a leg contusion and continued to play through the issue.
As for Herbert himself? The star quarterback told reporters he should be fine, though The Athletic’s Daniel Popper noted that Herbert had a noticeable limp in the locker room.
Most of Herbert’s 213 yards and a touchdown came after the injury. The issue caused him to need the help of trainers to leave the field, though. Even before that, he had previously limped off the field with an apparent ankle injury and was seen getting taped up on the sidelines, although it wasn’t the same ankle he sprained earlier this season.
Herbert gets a week of rest before the Chargers play Tampa Bay in Week 15, then a short turnaround to a Thursday night game against Denver on December 19.
