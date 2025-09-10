Chargers' Justin Herbert-Peyton Manning comparison keeps getting stranger
Just how good is Justin Herbert? The Los Angeles Chargers and their fans know that they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Vintage Herbert was on display in their Week 1 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns on the night.
As Herbert is now through 80 regular season games, how exactly does he stack up against some of the NFL's greats? There's one in particular that Herbert is on par with, which is former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
RELATED: Teair Tart's Travis Kelce slap still bothering Chiefs, Andy Reid
This graphic didn't add in Herbert's stats from Week 1, which now puts him at an equal 80 games with Manning. His updated stats are 21,411 yards, 140 passing touchdowns and 45 interceptions.
Of course, the big thing here for both players are their playoff success. Manning wasn't an early playoff winner, as he didn't win his first postseason game until 2004. Herbert is still searching for his, as the latest trip to the playoffs for the Bolts wasn't a great one, falling to the Texans 32-12.
RELATED: Greg Roman visited Justin Herbert in offseason to help unlock Chargers QB's potential
Manning would go on to win two Super Bowls, one in each team he played for. This graphic doesn't mean Herbert is better than Manning overall, as that would be a disrespectful connotation for a Hall of Fame quarterback. It's just crazy to see when comparing both of them through the first 80 games of their career that Herbert is better statistically.
It's time for Herbert to add some signature playoff wins to his resume as Manning went on to do.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Justin Herbert gets lofty 'MVP' praise
Hall of Fame head coach says 'look out' for Chargers after Week 1 win
Los Angeles Chargers Week 2 top prop bets vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Chargers NFL power rankings round-up: Los Angeles surges after big win over Chiefs
Jim Harbaugh crowns Chargers' most improved player after just one week
Chargers 2025 NFL re-draft sees LA make odd Omarion Hampton-Ashton Jeanty swap