Teair Tart's Travis Kelce slap still bothering Chiefs, Andy Reid
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart slapped Travis Kelce during the Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and then had some fun with Taylor Swift fans in the aftermath.
While Tart and the Chargers moved on, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid continues to get questions about the topic and wouldn’t say whether he plans to get clarity from the league office about why Tart wasn’t ejected from the game.
"I don't understand that rule," Reid said, according to NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman. "I guess it's open-hand, fist, whatever, I don't know. I don't know what their decision was on that. But he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard whether it was an open first or a closed fist."
RELATED: Denzel Perryman injury update hits Chargers with bad news ahead of Week 2
It was, admittedly, a little surprising to see Tart didn’t get ejected. But at the same time, erratic or even wrong NFL officiating isn’t exactly a shocker.
Otherwise, Tart was an unsung hero for the Chargers in the big win as he continues to play a key role in Jesse Minter’s defense that lost Poona Ford in free agency.
RELATED: Omarion Hampton, Chargers rookies labeled losers despite Week 1 win
Rest assured Reid, Kelce and the Chiefs will have a close eye on Tart when they link up for Round 2 in Week 15.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans might owe Bradley Bozeman an apology
Chargers castoff scored first NFL touchdown before Omarion Hampton
AFC West Power Rankings: Did Chargers take division crown heading into Week 2?
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh lobbed suspect Michael Jordan comparison after win vs. Chiefs
Madison Beer effect had Justin Herbert moving different in Week 1 win