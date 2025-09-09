Los Angeles Chargers Week 2 top prop bets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Charger Report

Here are the top prop bets for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half. / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are riding into Week 2 on a massive high after their opening week victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 2 features another AFC West matchup, which means the Chargers have a chance to continue to flex their muscles on the division.

There's plenty to break down before kickoff on Monday night. That breakdown includes some of the top prop bets for the Chargers.

All current odds from this article can be found on DraftKings.

Anytime TD Omarion Hampton [-150]

Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton led the team in carries and rushing yards in his first NFL game in Week 1. The oddsmakers have a strong feeling the rookie will get his first rushing touchdown in Week 2.

Anytime TD Ladd McConkey [+145]

Ladd McConkey did not get a touchdown reception in the Chargers' opening week win. But his odds of grabbing one in Week 2 are looking better than Week 1, according to DraftKings.

Geno Smith & Justin Herbert to Combine for 650+ Passing Yards [+600)

A pretty steep prop bet is that Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and Justin Hebert will combine for 650 plus passing yards on Monday night. If that happens, fans are going to be treated to a fun prime time showdown.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
